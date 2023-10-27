Interpol Issues Red Notice for 19-Year-Old Haryana Gangster Yogesh Kadian Who Fled India on Fake Passport

The international law enforcement agency Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against 19-year-old gangster Yogesh Kadian, who is a native of Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

World Team Latestly| Oct 27, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Interpol Issues Red Notices for Haryana Gangster Yogesh Kadian (Photo Credit: Interpol)

New Delhi, October 27: The international law enforcement agency Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against 19-year-old gangster Yogesh Kadian, who is a native of Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Born in 2004, Kadian has been charged with several severe criminal offences, including criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts committed by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention, and possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition.

According to multiple sources, Kadian, who fled India at the age of 17 on a fake passport, is reportedly residing in the US and is believed to be part of the Bambiha gang. He is also suspected of having connections with Khalistani terrorists, prompting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct raids at his known hideouts in India. The NIA's intensified investigations into the gangster-terror network, particularly following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, have revealed several significant breakthroughs. Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice Against Karanvir Singh, Member of Khalistani Terrorist Group Babbar Khalsa International.

It has come to light that a group of gangsters believed to have links with listed terrorist Arsh Dala conspired to generate funds for the banned terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) through illicit activities, including arms trafficking across the border. In a recent development, the NIA, in collaboration with local police, conducted raids at 51 locations associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha, and Arsh Dalla gangs in connection with multiple cases. Indian-Origin Nurse Extradited to Australia After Red Corner Notice by Interpol; Charged for 2018 Murder.

While Dalla operates from Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated, and Davinder Bambiha was killed in a police encounter in 2016. The NIA's efforts to dismantle the criminal networks associated with gangsters and terrorists have gained momentum, with a keen focus on preventing cross-border crime and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

In light of these developments, the issuance of the Red Corner Notice against Kadian signifies a critical step in the global effort to curb cross-border crime and bring fugitive criminals to justice.  The notice, sought by the Indian government, underscores the collaborative efforts between international law enforcement agencies and local authorities in addressing the growing challenges posed by transnational criminal syndicates.

    New Delhi, October 27: The international law enforcement agency Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against 19-year-old gangster Yogesh Kadian, who is a native of Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Born in 2004, Kadian has been charged with several severe criminal offences, including criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts committed by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention, and possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition.

    According to multiple sources, Kadian, who fled India at the age of 17 on a fake passport, is reportedly residing in the US and is believed to be part of the Bambiha gang. He is also suspected of having connections with Khalistani terrorists, prompting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct raids at his known hideouts in India. The NIA's intensified investigations into the gangster-terror network, particularly following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, have revealed several significant breakthroughs.

    It has come to light that a group of gangsters believed to have links with listed terrorist Arsh Dala conspired to generate funds for the banned terror outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) through illicit activities, including arms trafficking across the border. In a recent development, the NIA, in collaboration with local police, conducted raids at 51 locations associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha, and Arsh Dalla gangs in connection with multiple cases.

    While Dalla operates from Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated, and Davinder Bambiha was killed in a police encounter in 2016. The NIA's efforts to dismantle the criminal networks associated with gangsters and terrorists have gained momentum, with a keen focus on preventing cross-border crime and ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

    In light of these developments, the issuance of the Red Corner Notice against Kadian signifies a critical step in the global effort to curb cross-border crime and bring fugitive criminals to justice.  The notice, sought by the Indian government, underscores the collaborative efforts between international law enforcement agencies and local authorities in addressing the growing challenges posed by transnational criminal syndicates.

