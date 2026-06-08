Iran-Israel War: IRGC Launches ‘Operation Nasr’, Strikes Nevatim and Tel Nof Air Bases in Fresh Attack on Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched a fresh wave of military strikes targeting key Israeli air installations on Monday, according to an official statement reported by Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency. The military offensive, designated by Tehran as "Operation Nasr," specifically targeted core installations within the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases, two of Israel's most critical aerial warfare hubs. The IRGC stated that the cross-border strikes were initiated by its aerospace wing, though explicit details regarding the types of projectiles utilized were not immediately finalized.

The high-stakes offensive unfolded directly on the heels of a major cross-border flashpoint earlier in the day. The Israeli military confirmed it had executed targeted airstrikes against a major petrochemical facility in Mahshahr, located in the strategic, energy-rich coastal belt of southwestern Iran. The Israeli Air Force noted on social media platform X that its advanced aerial defense networks were actively engaging subsequent threats following the launch of missiles from Iran toward Israeli territory. Sirens were reported sounding across central and southern Israel during the kinetic exchange. Israel-Iran War: IRGC Warns Israel of ‘Crushing and Regret-Inducing Blows’ if It Expands Lebanon Offensive.

The immediate real-world impact of the cross-border bombardment was noted by international diplomats on the ground. United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted an update from an emergency bunker, reporting audible explosions overhead as interception networks engaged the incoming aerial targets. This latest escalation follows a broader breakdown of regional truce infrastructure, which intensified after Tehran initialised a projectile barrage in response to intense Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah command centers in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Donald Trump Says Benjamin Netanyahu Will Have ‘No Choice’ but To ‘Accept a Deal’ With Iran.

The broadening conflict threatens to disrupt recent diplomatic efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been attempting to negotiate a comprehensive deal with Tehran to halt the repeating cycle of regional violence.

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