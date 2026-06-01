Iran Suspends US Talks, Threatens Strait of Hormuz Blockade Amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict

Iran has reportedly suspended indirect negotiations with the United States and warned of a possible blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a wider regional conflict and disruption to global energy supplies.

According to Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, Tehran has halted all message exchanges with Washington through mediators, citing what it describes as repeated violations of a ceasefire linked to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. Iranian officials said diplomatic contacts will not resume unless their demands regarding Lebanon and Gaza are addressed.

The move marks a significant setback for efforts to transform the fragile US-Iran ceasefire into a broader political agreement. Following the reports, global oil prices surged more than 5%, reflecting concerns over potential disruptions to one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes. Donald Trump Sends Back Iran Deal Text With Changes; Seeks Stricter Nuclear Commitments, Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

Iran Links Diplomacy to Lebanon and Gaza

Iranian negotiators have reportedly made the cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Gaza a key condition for resuming talks. Tehran argues that the ceasefire framework should apply not only to direct US-Iran hostilities but also to actions carried out by Washington's regional allies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any violation in Lebanon would be treated as a violation of the broader ceasefire, placing responsibility on both Israel and the United States. Donald Trump Lays Down 3 Non-Negotiable Conditions for Iran Deal, Warns Military Option 'Is Back'.

Strait of Hormuz Closure Raises Global Concerns

Tasnim reported that Iran and allied groups across the region are considering measures that could include a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The report also referenced possible pressure on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another strategically important maritime corridor linking the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Any disruption to these waterways could significantly affect global oil and gas shipments, potentially triggering higher energy prices and renewed market volatility.

US-Iran Tensions Continue

The latest developments come as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked. While the United States continues efforts to secure a broader agreement covering maritime security and Iran's nuclear programme, Tehran insists that developments in Lebanon must be addressed before any diplomatic breakthrough can occur.

With tensions rising across multiple fronts, the risk of a broader regional escalation remains a key concern for international policymakers and energy markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).