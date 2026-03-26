New Delhi, March 26: As tensions soar following Donald Trump’s five-day deadline for peace talks, Iran has issued a fresh warning that could shake global energy markets. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively constrained, Tehran is now threatening to disrupt the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital corridor handling nearly 12% of global oil shipments.

The Bab el-Mandeb, located between Yemen and Djibouti, connects the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea and serves as a key route toward the Suez Canal. Any disruption here could severely impact global trade, especially as oil shipments are already being rerouted due to instability in Hormuz. US-Iran Conflict: Donald Trump Tells Advisors He Wants Iran Conflict to End in Coming Weeks, Says Report.

Iran may leverage its regional allies, particularly the Houthis, to target shipping lanes without direct confrontation. The group has previously launched drone and missile attacks in the region, raising fears of renewed escalation.

The stakes are high. Around 4.5 million barrels of oil pass through Bab el-Mandeb daily, and a blockade could force ships to reroute around southern Africa, increasing costs and delivery times. With oil prices already surging, further disruption could trigger global economic shockwaves. Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Plan, Issues Its Own Demands As Strikes Land Across Middle East.

However, any such move may face resistance from US forces stationed near the strait, particularly in Djibouti. As tensions mount, the possibility of a wider conflict looms, with critical global energy routes caught in the crossfire.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).