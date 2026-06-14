Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 73,000 Despite Fragile Ceasefire, Says Health Ministry

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP): Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 73,000. The updated toll on Sunday came as Israel has continued to strike despite a fragile ceasefire deal reached in October. Confirmation came from Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry's records department, and Hamza Salem from the ministry's public relations department. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the war is now 73,001.

On Sunday, the ministry said, there were five deaths: two in the southern city of Khan Younis and one in central Gaza, in addition to two who died of earlier wounds. Over 173,200 people have been wounded since the start of the war, which was ignited by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel. That attack killed some 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage. An Israeli strike on Saturday evening killed two Palestinians in Khan Younis. The casualties were taken to Nasser hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel-Palestine War: UN Rights Chief Volker Turk Urges Governments To ‘Wake Up’ to ‘Horrifying’ Suffering in Gaza.

The health ministry, part of the Hamas-led government, is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not say how many of those killed were civilians or militants. It says women and children make up around half of all fatalities. Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in densely populated areas. It says it is carrying out strikes against militants who pose a threat, and in response to ceasefire violations, including occasional attacks. Israel Closes Gaza Crossings Amid Tensions with Iran.

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal reached in October ended full-scale military operations and led to the return of all the remaining hostages. But other elements of the deal have stalled as Hamas has refused to disarm and Israeli troops have advanced, rather than withdrawn, since the deal was reached. Both sides accuse the other of violating the agreement but say it is still in effect. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire.

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