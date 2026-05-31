Israel-Lebanon War: Benjamin Netanyahu Claims Israeli Forces Captured Beaufort Castle, Orders IDF To ‘Expand Incursion’

Tel Aviv, May 31: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israeli forces have "captured" Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire between the two sides and instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to further "expand the incursion" in Lebanon. "Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever," he added. Netanyahu further stated that the capture marks a significant turn in Israel's military campaign, reflecting unity and determination among Israeli forces. Israel Ramps Up Lebanon Operations, Strikes 70+ Hezbollah Targets.

The Israeli Prime Minister further stated that the IDF has crossed the Litani River, taken dominant terrain, and is now tasked with deepening control over areas previously held by Hezbollah. Netanyahu emphasised that operations are ongoing on multiple fronts, including Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, and described the capture of Beaufort as a "dramatic stage" in Israel's security strategy.

"Since the beginning of the War of Redemption, we have eliminated 8,000 Hezbollah terrorists. Since Operation Roaring Lion - 3,000. In the past month alone, 700. This is more than everyone we eliminated during the Second Lebanon War. I have instructed the IDF to expand the incursion in Lebanon. Our forces have crossed the Litani River. They took dominant terrain. They captured the Beaufort ridge. And now my instruction is to deepen and expand our hold on places that were under Hezbollah's control," he said.

"The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic change in the policy we are leading. We have broken the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative; we are operating on all fronts - in Syria, in Gaza, and in Lebanon; we have established security zones beyond our borders to protect our communities," he added. The announcement follows an official statement from the IDF on Telegram, which confirmed that operations began several days ago in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in Southern Lebanon to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate threats to Israeli communities in the Galilee Panhandle and Metula. Israeli Airstrike in Deir Aames Kills 2, Tensions Escalate Across Southern Lebanon and Gaza.

The operation, approved by the IDF's Chief of the General Staff, involved extensive preparatory airstrikes, artillery, tank fire, and engineering work to secure commanding terrain and neutralise Hezbollah infrastructure under Iranian direction. According to the IDF, the offensive aims to expand the Forward Defense Line, degrade Hezbollah's capabilities, and remove launch infrastructure used for attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The Israeli forces are now operating near Nabatieh, a major Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, and the military has indicated readiness to broaden the operation as required. Netanyahu concluded, saying, "It will take time, but we will complete the mission," affirming Israel's commitment to restoring security for residents in the northern border regions.

Tel Aviv's plans to continue its territorial expansion in Lebanon come a few days after the Israeli PM directed the country's military to expand its control over the Gaza Strip, stating that the objective is to take over 70 per cent of the territory, CNN reported. As reported by CNN, Netanyahu commented during an interview at a conference in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli Prime Minister said Israel is "tightening" its grip on Hamas and is currently controlling around 60 per cent of Gaza.

"We are now in 60 per cent of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50 per cent. We moved to 60 per cent. My directive is to move to--take it step by step--first of all 70," he said, adding that the military will proceed incrementally. His remarks come as earlier reports indicated that the IDF had already issued maps to aid agencies showing control over approximately 64 per cent of Gaza. Expanding control further would compress nearly 2 million Palestinians into an increasingly smaller area of the besieged enclave, CNN reported.