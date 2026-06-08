Khalistani Flags and Indira Gandhi Assassination Tableau Featured at 'Nagar Kirtan' Parade in Canada (Watch Video)

A controversial float depicting the 1984 assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was displayed during an annual Sikh religious procession in Brampton, Ontario. The tableau, which featured Khalistan flags and imagery glorifying the assassination, was part of the local "Nagar Kirtan" parade, raising fresh concerns over the activities of separatist elements operating within Canada. The city of Brampton, located just outside Toronto, houses a significant Sikh diaspora, which comprises an estimated 25 percent of the local population. The inclusion of the political float in a traditionally religious parade has highlighted the ongoing friction regarding the political space permitted to fringe separatist groups on Canadian soil.

The display references the historical events of October 31, 1984, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot and killed by two of her Sikh bodyguards. The assassination was carried out in retaliation for Operation Blue Star, a military operation ordered by Gandhi earlier that year in June. Operation Blue Star was conducted by the Indian Army between June 1 and June 10, 1984, at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar-the holiest shrine in Sikhism. The military intervention aimed to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other armed pro-Khalistan extremists who had fortified themselves inside the temple premises. Bhindranwale, who led a violent separatist movement seeking a sovereign Sikh state called Khalistan in Punjab, was killed during the operation on June 6, 1984. Sikh Man Who ‘Housed and Fed Khalistani Militants in India’ Allowed To Stay in Canada: Media Report.

This is not the first time such imagery has been displayed in Canada. Tableaus and floats depicting or glorifying the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister have surfaced multiple times in Brampton and other Canadian cities over recent years, consistently drawing sharp criticism from New Delhi. The Indian government has previously raised strong diplomatic objections with Ottawa over these displays. Reacting to a similar incident, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed concern over the latitude given to extremist elements, suggesting that local domestic political compulsions may be influencing Canadian policy. Canada: Indians and Khalistani Supporters Clash in Mississauga City on Diwali Night (Watch Videos).

Khalistani Flags, Indira Gandhi Assassination Tableau at Canada Sikh Parade

Same stuff every year. Anyone attending these Nagar Kirtans will come away with impression 👇 Sikhi = 1984 + Lots of food. That's it. Hardly any talk at all about Gurus/Granth. There was announcement about phones being stolen & 3 year being lost.https://t.co/fYjZLVhEVp pic.twitter.com/TwOG2ZeMqJ — Hindusheadingtomuseums? (@CanHindusurvive) June 7, 2026

"Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this," Jaishankar stated during a prior briefing on the issue. He added that providing space to separatists and those who advocate violence hurts bilateral relations and is "not good for Canada." Canada is home to one of the largest Sikh populations outside of India, accounting for roughly 2.1 percent of the country's total population as of the 2021 census data. While the vast majority of the community remains focused on local integration, the recurring visibility of pro-Khalistan tableaus continues to strain diplomatic ties between India and Canada.

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