Mumbai, April 26: According to the recent reports, Andrew Parker Bowles, the first husband of Queen Consort Camilla, will attend the approaching coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.

If reports are to be believed, the couple, who were married for 22 years and have two adult children, will reconcile as the 83-year-old witnesses his ex-wife's coronation at Westminster Abbey. King Charles Coronation: Here’s Why the British Queen Consort Camilla Will Not Wear India’s Kohinoor Diamond.

Nadine Dorries, a former Tory minister, expressed her joy at the announcement and thanked the ex-couple for serving as a role model for how former partners may continue to contribute to one another's life.

Dorries referred to Andrew's appearance as a ‘moment of pride’ for him and Camilla. The couple has managed to retain a positive relationship despite their split and still speaks frequently.

The nickname ‘The Brigadier’ is given to Andrew, a former army officer who served with the Blues and Royals and received a Queen's Commendation for Bravery in Zimbabwe. He has long been associated with the royal family.

According to Dorries' account in a recently published report, Camilla would often call Andrew to reprimand him when he was wrong and he would call her to call him when he was acting inappropriately.

The ex-couple has demonstrated that it is possible to coexist in relative harmony after divorce, and their grandchildren, three of whom will be crucial participants in the coronation, are proof of their closeness, she added. King Charles III Coronation: From Date to Time and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Must Know About the Historic Event.

King Charles III Coronation

The May 6 coronation of King Charles III is eagerly anticipated by millions of people. The newly crowned monarch has taken the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year. The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over an important ceremony at Westminster Abbey when he will be formally crowned alongside his wife Camilla, who will succeed her as the Queen Consort.

