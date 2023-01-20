Mumbai, January 20: The Royal Family of Britain on October 11, 2022 said that the Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey. Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family of Britain in a tweet said, "The Coronation of The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

The Royal Family also said that the coronation ceremony will see King Charles III being crowned alongside Camila, The Queen Consort. King Charles III will be coronated as the new king of United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London. In an official release, the Royal Family said that the coronation ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles III To Be Crowned Alongside Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 Next Year at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III To Be Crowned With St Edward’s Crown

The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at @Wabbey on 6 May 2023. Made for King Charles II in 1661, the Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for resizing work to begin ahead of the Coronation. 🔗 https://t.co/OAVH4JP6y5 pic.twitter.com/UrkGfshxaO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 3, 2022

When Will King Charles III Be Coronated?

According to the Royal Family of Britain, King Charles III will be crowned as the new king on May 6, 2023, which is about about less than 4 months from now. He will be crowned as the new king of UK alongside Camila, who will be new the new Queen Consort. The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over coronation ceremony of King Charles III and anoint and bless him.

Time and Place of King Charles III Coronation:

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will take place at the Westminster Abbey in London. The grand coronation ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King William the Conqueror was the first British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey while King Charles III will be the 40th monarch. While no time has been mentioned, the Royal Family is expected to announce the same in the coming days. PM Narendra Modi Speaks with UK King Charles III, Discusses Issues of Climate Action, Conservation of Biodiversity.

Coronation of His Majesty The King

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

Where To Watch Live Streaming of King Charles III Coronation?

King Charles III and his wife Camila, the Queen Consort will be crowned together in what can be seen as an historic event after Queen Elizabeth II's coronation that took place in June 1953. The coronation ceremony of King Charles III will be live streamed by leading news channels. Besides, the Royal Family of Britain is also expected to live stream the event on its official website and social media platforms.

The last coronation ceremony of a British monarch was held in 1953 when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned as the new monarch of the British empire. Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, which was shown on TV back then was watched by around 27 million people globally.

