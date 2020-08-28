Pristina, August 28: Kosovo, the Balkan state located in southeast Europe, is the world's most deadliest place for coronavirus right now. The country has recorded a fatality rate of 54.2 per population of one million - which is the highest across the world. The pace of deaths continue to remain alarmingly high despite nearly half the country's 1.8 million strong population being aged below 25.

The alarmingly high rate of deaths in the erstwhile Soviet nation is being attributed to a destabilised political environment and a "poor health infrastructure". The country, since the outbreak of pandemic, saw a government losing its majority and being replaced by a new regime. COVID-19 Second Wave? UK Records 1,522 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In a Single Day Since June 12.

Experts also pin the blame on the relaxation of lockdown in May - at least a month before other European nations began easing the curbs. The country's new Prime Minister - Avdullah Hoti, a U.K.-educated former finance minister - had reimposed the restrictions in July. He was also tested positive for the virus last month but had shortly recovered.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in Kosovo stood at 12,840 till August 27. The country has recorded 492 deaths so far, with four more fatalities on Thursday. Over the past two weeks, the per-day spike in infections has been ranging from 140-160.

Other countries which have reported an alarmingly high deaths per million population are: Colombia (50.4), Bolivia (42.1), Peru (40.9), Argentina (33.1), Brazil (31.1), Romania (30.1), Mexico (28.3), Panama (24.5) and Chile (21.2).

