Kathmandu, January 21: The COVID-19 vaccines that India has granted to Nepal arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday. Indian Ambassador to Nepal handed over the vaccines to Health Minister Hridesh Tripathi at a function held at the Kathmandu airport. The consignment of the 'Made in India' Covid vaccines took off for Nepal this morning.

In a tweet, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Nepal receives Indian vaccines. Putting neighbours first, putting people first! #VaccineMaitri." India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative will provided vaccines to its neighbouring countries. India to Provide 1 Mn Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Nepal: Minister.

As part of the programme, India had sent the Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday. India has granted 1 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, Nepalese Health Minister Tripathi said at a joint press meet, where Indian Ambassador to Nepal Kwatra was also present. Nepal is planning to inoculate health and other frontline workers first.

