'Media Should Refrain From Entering Speculation': FM Abbas Araghchi Araghchi on US-Iran Peace Deal Status

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called on global media outlets on Friday to avoid speculating on the specific contents of a pending peace agreement with the United States. Araghchi emphasized that official details of what is being called the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" will be released transparently once the diplomatic process reaches its formal conclusion.

The statement follows a flurry of international media reports detailing the alleged framework of the deal, which aims to de-escalate severe conflicts across West Asia. While acknowledgeing that a diplomatic resolution is closer than ever, Iranian officials stressed that premature leaks do not reflect a finalized text. US-Israel-Iran War Update: Donald Trump and Tehran Move to Sign Historic US-Iran Peace Deal in Geneva.

Leaked Details Spark Global Interest

Speculation intensified after reports from major Western networks, including CNN, cited anonymous diplomatic sources claiming the memorandum would be signed in Geneva, Switzerland. The leaked terms reportedly included an immediate 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts," heavily impacting active conflict zones like Lebanon.

Additionally, the rumored terms suggested a gradual reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict maritime traffic within 30 days, alongside limited U.S. sanctions relief and the lifting of blockades on Iranian ports. The framework also reportedly paved a path for renewed talks regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

Tehran and Washington Push Back on Leaks

Despite the detailed reports, both sides have actively played down assertions that a deal is completely set in stone. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated via Iranian state media that no final agreement has been reached. Taking to social media to manage public expectations, Araghchi clarified the administration's position online. US-Iran War: Donald Trump Accuses Tehran of Bad Faith in Peace Talks, Claims Drone Attack Targeted Indian Vessels.

'Media Should Refrain From Entering Speculation'

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course'', said Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply rejected the leaked metrics in a post on Truth Social. Trump accused Iranian officials of misrepresenting the true nature of the written terms and criticized Tehran's leadership, claiming the leaked information bore "no relation to the truth."

Rising Maritime Tensions Threaten Diplomacy

The delicate diplomatic talks come amid highly volatile conditions in the region. Tensions peaked following recent military strikes near the Strait of Hormuz on vessels carrying Indian seafarers, which resulted in three civilian fatalities.

While President Trump blamed Iran for the incident, U.S. Central Command later confirmed the strikes were actually carried out by American naval forces. Tehran has strongly condemned the incident, labeling the U.S. actions as "lawless conduct." As negotiations hang in a sensitive balance, both Washington and Tehran are attempting to control the narrative before official documents are signed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).