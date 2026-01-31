Mumbai, January 31: Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States and wife of US President Donald Trump, is back in the spotlight following the global release of her eponymous documentary, "MELANIA", on January 30. The film, which was licensed by Amazon MGM Studios for a record-breaking USD 40 million, chronicles the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration. Despite an aggressive USD 35 million marketing campaign - including billboards on the Las Vegas Sphere and ads during the NFL playoffs - the film's theatrical debut has been met with significant critical pushback and lacklustre box office numbers. Meanwhile, people are looking online to know Melania Trump's age, background and other details.

Searched terms such as "where is melania trump from", "how old is melania trump and how old is donald trump", and "how old is melania trump" are among the top trending searches. Based on information from Melania Trump's official website (melaniatrump.com) and her official biography released through the Office of Melania Trump, here are the frequently asked questions regarding her background, age, and education. 'MELANIA': US First Lady Melania Trump Releases First Trailer of MELANIA, Film To Hit Big Screens on January 30 Next Year (Watch Video).

How Old Is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970. As of early 2026, she is 55 years old.

Where Is Melania Trump From?

She was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia (then part of Yugoslavia) and raised in the town of Sevnica. She is the second US First Lady born outside the United States (after Louisa Adams) and the first to be a naturalised US citizen.

What Is Her Educational Background?

According to her official biography:

Secondary Education: She attended the Secondary School of Design and Photography in Ljubljana.

Higher Education: She enrolled at the University of Ljubljana to study architecture and design. However, she paused her studies after one year to pursue a professional modelling career in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996. When Did Melania Trump Become a US Citizen?

Melania Trump moved to New York City in 1996 and officially became a naturalised United States citizen in 2006, the same year her son, Barron Trump, was born.

How Tall Is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. Her height was a significant asset during her professional modelling career in Europe and New York.

How Did Melania Trump Meet Donald Trump?

The couple first met in September 1998 during a New York Fashion Week party held at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan. The event was hosted by Paolo Zampolli, the founder of ID Models, who had brought Melania to the United States.

How Old Is Donald Trump?

Born on June 14, 1946, Donald Trump is currently 79 years old. He will celebrate his 80th birthday later this year, on June 14, 2026.

What Was Her Career Before Becoming First Lady?

Modelling: She began her modelling career at age 16 and worked with some of the world's most renowned fashion photographers in Europe and the US.

Business: She has been a successful entrepreneur, previously launching her own jewellery and skincare lines.

Philanthropy: She has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the American Red Cross and was Chairwoman for the American Heart Association. What Are Melania Trump's Current Initiatives?

Her primary platform remains "BE BEST", an initiative she launched during her first term to promote the well-being of children, focusing on online safety and the impact of the opioid crisis on families. More recently, through her website and her production company Muse Films, she has focused on historical preservation and digital collectables (NFTs) to support foster children through the "Fostering the Future" initiative. Halloween 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate Halloween at White House (See Pics).

Mixed Reception to 'MELANIA' Documentary

In the United States, the response to the "MELANIA" documentary has been sharply divided along political lines. While supporters at the Kennedy Centre premiere on January 29 praised the film for "humanizing" the First Lady, mainstream critics have been far less forgiving. The commercial performance of the documentary has also come under fire. Despite President Donald Trump's claims on Truth Social that tickets were "selling out fast", data from several major cities suggested a different reality.

