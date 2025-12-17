Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States and wife of President Donald Trump, today, December 17, released the first trailer of her upcoming film titled "MELANIA". The film will hit the big screen across the globe on January 30, 2026. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), US First Lady Melania Trump shared the trailer of "MELANIA" and wrote, "MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026". The 104-minute film "MELANIA" will hit theatres worldwide on Friday, January 30, 2026. The one-minute eight-second trailer opens with Melania Trump walking into the US Capitol rotunda ahead of President Donald Trump's second inauguration. The trailer of MELANIA also shows Melania Trump's journey to becoming first lady for the second time and features inauguration moments, security scenes, and personal exchanges with President Donald Trump. Halloween 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate Halloween at White House (See Pics).

Melania Trump Released First Trailer of Her Film 'MELANIA'

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

