Washington DC, October 31: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (local time) celebrated Halloween at the White House.President Trump and the First Lady could be seen handing candy to the children as part of the festival's tradition. Dozens upon dozens of trick-or-treaters were greeted and handed giant-sized Hershey bars with the presidential seal. Some stand-out moments included President Trump signing what appeared to be a golf ball for what looked like a young teen trick-or-treater.

President Trump notably took a look at the long line of guests and yelled to the press, "It's a long line. It's almost as big as the ballroom."Trump especially enjoyed the costumes of three trick-or-treaters dressed as him (sporting his signature red cap), the First Lady, and "security" (or Secret Service). He gave the young kid a high five and signalled them to turn around so the press could see them. Halloween 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Share Happy Halloween Greetings, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers With Loved Ones on All Hallows’ Eve.

Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate Halloween at White House

HALLOWEEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE 🎃 pic.twitter.com/I04cG81Z0J — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025

Halloween, a holiday observed annually on October 31, is noted for its pagan origins and its Christian roots as well as its secular traditions. Trump, who concluded his trip to Asia, returned to Washington. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia, completing the first leg of his diplomatic tour in Asia. In Malaysia, Trump joined the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia. In Japan, he met the country's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. Halloween 2025 Date: What Is Hallowe’en Date? From History to Traditions and Significance, Know All About the Spooky Festival.

United States President Donald Trump also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, where the two leaders reached several key agreements to ease trade tensions and boost cooperation on multiple issues. The Trump-Xi meeting came amid heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies, following months of trade disputes and export restrictions. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed curbs on critical exports, while Washington warned of possible bans on software-based exports to China.

