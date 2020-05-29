Minneapolis Protests: CNN Crew Arrested, Police Station Charred, Lootings Reported, Trump Warns of 'Shootings' - Five Updates

Protests in Minneapolis | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Minneapolis, May 29: America is witnessing the most fierce stir by black rights' activists in the last six years, as tensions peaked to an all-time high following the "murder" of 46-year-old coloured man George Floyd by the police personnel in Minneapolis. Four days after his assassination, the demonstrations continue to rage and have led to a spurt in criminal activities in some parts of the city. Here are the five major updates.

CNN Crew Arrested: A team of the news channel, which was covering the protests on Friday morning, was arrested by the Minneapolis police. The arrests drew widespread criticism, and also evoked an apology from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The crew included senior correspondent Omar Jimenez and were seen to be handcuffed at around 5 am (local time) on Friday. "This is a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately," the channel said in a statement.

Police Station Charred: On Thursday, the arsonists barged towards the police station located in third precinct and threw explosive materials inside the building. No loss of lives were reported due to timely evacuation, but the police station housed in third precinct was up in flames.

The burning of police station compelled Governor Walz to call upon 500 of the state's National Guards to aid the provincial police in controlling the riots.

Lootings Reported: The enrage protesters threw bricks and mortars at around 170 buildings in St Paul on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said, adding that incidents of looting has also been confirmed in some of the premises. Burglary attempts were also made at some of the malls throughout the twin cities, the officials claimed.

A construction site was also set ablaze along with several departmental stores, the police said, adding that one store owner is suspected to be killed by those involved in the looting. He was found dead with gunshot injuries.

Trump Warns of Shootings: While the President has expressed sorrow over the killing of Floyd, his tweet against the protesters has drawn sharp rebuke from black rights activists and political rivals. Donald Trump, while warning of strong federal action to suppress the riots, said, "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

The tweet was red-flagged by Twitter, accusing the President of promoting violence through his language on the social media. This drew a retaliation from Trump who issued a presidential order to reconsider the legal immunity granted to social media giants under Section 230.

International Condemnation: The protests have drawn the world's attention towards the extra-constitutional killing of Floyd, who was merely accused of using a counterfeit currency note. Kwesi Quartey, deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, posted on his personal Facebook page that the AU was "distressed to witness yet another unwarranted execution of another African-American male... for no other reason than BEING BLACK".

"This is one too many. We may be black, but we are people too," Quartey wrote. "Africa demands a full investigation into this killing," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also slammed the US police for the "brutal murder" of George Floyd. "The racist and fascist approach that led to the death of George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis as a result of torture has not only deeply saddened all of us, but it has also become one of the most painful manifestations of the unjust order we stand against across the world," he tweeted.