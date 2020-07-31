Washington July 31: US security official tracking Chinese hacking activity, informed that Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company COVID-19 vaccine firm, Moderna Inc, earlier this year. According to a Reuters report, the hacking attempt was made in an attempt to steal valuable data.

The US Justice Department made public an indictment of two Chinese nationals accused of spying on the United States, including three unnamed US-based targets involved in medical research to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Human Clinical Trials of India's COVAXIN Underway, Moderna Begins Phase-3 Trials of mRNA-1273.

Talking about the latest update of the firm in COVID-19 vaccine work, Moderna recently began a phase-3 clinical trial of its investigational vaccine known as mRNA-1273 designed to protect against COVID-19 virus. Results from early-stage clinical testing showed the mRNA-1273 vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc launched two 30,000-subject trials of Covid-19 vaccines that could clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the companies informed on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe have reached 17,477,542. US tops the chart with the maximum number of cases, followed by Brazil and India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).