Naypyitaw, March 28: The Karen National Union (KNU), an armed ethnic group that controls the southeastern region in Myanmar, said that the country's army launched air strikes by fighter jets on Saturday on a village near the Thai border that is under its control, as reported by Reuters. The group reportedly said Day Pu No village in Papun district, an area held by its Brigade 5 forces, was attacked at around 8 p.m, forcing 3,000 villagers to flee. Myanmar: 114 Civilians Killed in Deadliest Day Since Coup.

The ethic group also said that it has sheltered hundreds of people who have fled central Myanmar after the military's crackdown increased in the recent weeks. A spokesperson for civil society group Karen Peace Support Network said, "They bombed the area. The villagers from that area said two dead and two injured," as reported by Reuters. The spokesperson also said that it was difficult to establish contact in the region, adding that there could be more casualties. Myanmar Coup: Nun Kneels Down in Front of Military Personnel Asking to Spare Protesters, Says 'Shoot Me & Kill Me Instead' (Watch Video).

Myanmar's military overthrew the elected government on February 1, arresting civilian leaders, shutting down the internet and cutting off flights. Following which country's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, former President U Win Myint and other influential leaders have also been detained. Parliament and other state institutions have also been taken over by the military.

The coup resulted soon after the military who had refused to accept the results of general election held on November 8 last year, wherein Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy won majority by winning over 83 per cent of the total seats available, threatened to take action if the Parliament approves of the new government. It had earlier sought Supreme Court's intervention in the same.

