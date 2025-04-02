Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian seer whose prophecies have fascinated people for decades, has again drawn global attention with her prediction of a significant earthquake in 2025. Her ability to foresee future events has long intrigued believers and sceptics alike, with many of her past predictions aligning with actual events. Recently, reports have emerged that the earthquake she forecasted for 2025 may have already occurred ahead of schedule, fueling renewed curiosity about the accuracy of her other unsettling prophecies for this year. Vanga, famous for predicting natural disasters, political turmoil and significant global changes, continues to hold a prominent place in the public’s imagination as the world watches to see if her remaining predictions will unfold as expected. Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 20 Killed, Several Missing As Mosque Collapses in Mandalay (See Pics and Video).

Baba Vanga’s Earthquake Prediction In 2025

The devastating earthquake that hit Myanmar on March 28, 2025, has claimed the lives of over 2,700 people, with the scale of the tragedy continuing to unfold. Rescue teams are tirelessly sifting through the debris, hoping to find any remaining survivors. With more than 4,500 people injured and 441 still unaccounted for, the death toll is anticipated to increase in the days ahead. Baba Vanga’s Predictions for 2025: Who Is Baba Vanga? Know About Nostradamus of the Balkans and Her Chilling Doomsday Prophecy.

Baba Vanga’s Other Predictions For 2025

In addition to the earthquakes, Baba Vanga is said to have made several other notable predictions for 2025. Among these is her forecast of a significant shift in the global political landscape, which she believed would bring about major upheavals in both the Western and Eastern worlds. She also predicted the rise of a new global leader capable of reshaping history. On the technological front, Vanga foresaw advancements that could radically transform human life, potentially hinting at breakthroughs in fields like artificial intelligence or space exploration. Furthermore, Vanga’s prophecies extended to the natural world, with warnings about extreme weather events, including intense storms, floods and record-breaking heat waves.

Before she died in 1996, Baba Vanga made several bold predictions about global events. One of her most chilling forecasts was that a war would erupt in Europe in 2025, causing widespread devastation and significantly impacting the continent’s population.

Another of Baba Vanga's space-related predictions suggests that a war with a Martian civilization could occur in 3005. As humans work towards landing on Mars, with figures like Elon Musk aiming to achieve this within the next decade, Vanga’s prophecy could serve as a cautionary message, urging humanity not to rush into colonising the Red Planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).