Mumbai, April 11: In a major operation, Maharashtra Cyber has successfully rescued over 60 Indian nationals who were trapped in a cyber slavery racket operating out of Myanmar. The victims were lured with fake promises of high-paying jobs abroad, only to be trafficked and forced into cybercrime operations controlled by armed rebel groups.

According to the News18 report, the victims were initially contacted via social media platforms by agents posing as job recruiters. They were flown to Thailand on tourist visas, then smuggled across the Thai-Myanmar border into fortified compounds, where they were held captive and forced into online scams such as digital arrest frauds and fake investment schemes. What Is WhatsApp Image Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Online Fraud That Made Jabalpur Man Lose INR 2 Lakh After Downloading Photo.

What is Myanmar's 'Cyber Slavery' Racket?

The Myanmar cyber slavery racket refers to a growing network of human trafficking operations in which victims—often lured from countries like India, China, and Southeast Asia with false promises of high-paying tech jobs—are forced to work in scam centers in Myanmar, particularly in regions near the Thai and Chinese borders.

Once trafficked, they are coerced into conducting online fraud, romance scams, and cryptocurrency cons under threat of violence. These operations are often run by transnational criminal syndicates and have become a serious human rights and cybercrime issue in the region. Oracle Cyber Attack: Hackers Steal Patient Data To Extort US Medical Providers, FBI Launches Investigation Into Data Breach.

What Did Maharashtra Cyber Cell Found Out

Entry-level recruits created fake female identities to bait victims, mid-level operatives posed as officials, and senior members managed financial transactions. The victims were coerced into signing one-year contracts, cut off from all outside contact, and subjected to constant threats. Traffickers reportedly earned USD 1,000 per recruit.

Three FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, with five arrests made so far. Among those arrested is Manish Grey (alias Maddy), a small-time actor accused of playing a key role in the trafficking network. Others include Indian nationals and a foreign national, Talaniti Nulaxi, who was allegedly planning to set up a cybercrime hub in India. The accused were operating from Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and India.

