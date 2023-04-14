Naypyidaw, April 14: Eight people, including five children, were killed and 31 others injured by a drone attack in Myanmar's Sagaing region, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council reported on Friday.

The bomb attack carried out by a drone happened at around 5:40 p.m. local time on Thursday near a government school at a village in Sagaing township of Sagaing region, the report said, Xinhua News Agency reported. Four bombs were dropped by a drone in the attack on the eve of the traditional Thingyan water festival, it added. Myanmar’s Military Junta Confirms Deadly Air Strike on a Village in Sagaing Region, Over 100 Killed.

The victims are villagers including children who were celebrating the traditional Thingyan water festival, it said, adding that they were sent to the Sagaing hospital for medical treatment. India Calls for Peace, Security and Stability in Myanmar: MEA.

On the same day, a bomb blast occurred in Lashio town of eastern Myanmar's Shan state, which also killed four people and injured 11, it said. Operations are underway to locate the perpetrators, it added.

