Our Fault aka Culpa Nuestra Movie Review: So the Spanish Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy of this decade - complete with all its taboo kinkiness - finally comes to an end with Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault). Based on Mercedes Ron’s Culpables series, Culpa Nuestra (once again directed by Domingo González) follows Culpa Mía (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) in chronicling the forbidden love between two step-siblings - and all the melodrama that comes with it. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ‘Your Fault’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Horny Saga Trades Lust for Lacklustre Drama.

Bizarrely enough, by the time Culpa Nuestra rolls around, everyone onscreen seems perfectly fine with the whole incest-by-law situation. Even their married parents, who in the earlier films at least had the decency to look mildly horrified, now seem too desensitised to care. After all, why should a little legal incest get in the way of a happy ending for a ridiculously good-looking couple who just can’t stop undressing each other every opportunity they get alone, no matter how angry they are with each other?

'Our Fault' aka 'Culpa Nuestra' Movie Review - The Plot

When we last saw them, Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) had called it quits after a series of misunderstandings, insecurities, and a regrettable one-night stand. In this third film, they’re giving each other space - at least until they meet again at the wedding of their best friends Jenna (Eva Ruiz) and Lion (Víctor Varona). One glance, one dance, and they’re right back in the sheets. But the next morning, Nick walks out on her, still seething about her 'betrayal'. Wham, bam, no thank you, ma'am?

Watch the Trailer of ‘Culpa Nuestra’:

Nick, now running his father’s company, is dabbling in the metaverse - which, ironically, has led to real-world losses. He’s engaged to Sofía (Gabriela Andrada), though it’s clearly more of a PR arrangement than a love story for him. Meanwhile, Noah lands a job at a metaverse startup and starts dating her boss, Simon (Fran Morcillo). Things get spicy when a new CEO takes over - none other than Nick himself. And predictably, he’s less than thrilled about seeing his stepsister dating someone who isn’t him.

'Our Fault' aka 'Culpa Nuestra' Movie Review - A Lead Couple Who Get More and More Annoying

To her credit, Noah does get a few sharp comebacks about his jealousy and their 'situation.' But honestly, this is one of those rare romantic sagas where it’s hard to root for anyone. Forget the taboo - both leads are toxic, emotionally immature, and leave collateral damage in their wake.

A Still From Culpa Nuestra

Yet the film insists we cheer for them, perhaps because they occasionally go Fast & Furious through the sun-soaked roads of Costa del Sol, or because we’re told they share 'insane chemistry.' In truth, these are just two beautifully shot disasters who probably deserve each other, if only to spare others from the fallout.

'Our Fault' aka 'Culpa Nuestra' Movie Review - Erotica for the Bored

Yes, the sex scenes continue to be there, but they’re as formulaic as ever - identical moves, strategically placed limbs (to cover most of the naughty bits), and a moody pop song to set the mood for the audience. The only mild laugh arrives courtesy of Lion and Jenna, whose attempt at waterfall sex goes obviously wrong. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ’Your Fault: 5 Steamiest NSFW Scenes in Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Taboo Romance That Are Too Hot To Handle!

A Still From Culpa Nuestra

The leads' parents (Marta Hazas and Iván Sánchez) have little to do this time around, probably because they’ve long been desensitised to their children’s antics. Instead, they’re more preoccupied with William’s newly discovered daughter, which doesn't do much to the plot except to make Nick realise why he should be with Noah - because everything has to be about them. And since step-incest alone apparently isn’t dramatic enough, we get a cancer subplot, a couple of returning antagonists (because someone has to be worse than the leads), and a sugary happy ending that screams Fifty Shades Freed.

A Still From Culpa Nuestra

Still, Culpa Nuestra continues the franchise’s proud tradition of looking expensive. The villas are lavish, the rooms impossibly aesthetic for people who claim to be broke, and every frame glistens with the beauty of its sets and the impossibly good-looking cast. Even the cat looks camera-ready. If all you need is surface-level beauty, this has enough skin-show to keep you happy - literally and metaphorically. Everyone else… well, why are you still here? Didn’t the first two films warn you?

'Our Fault' aka 'Culpa Nuestra' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Our Fault ends the Culpables trilogy exactly as expected - with beautiful people doing boring things (even the sexy parts) in beautiful places. It’s glossy, indulgent, and borderline self-parody, but at least it’s consistent. If you’ve made it this far, you already know the drill: come for the heat, stay for the (melodramatic) chaos, and expect nothing more. Culpa Nuestra is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 1.5

