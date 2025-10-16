The final chapter of the popular Spanish romantic saga, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) has to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025. Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace as Nick and Noah, the film concludes the beloved Culpables trilogy, which started with My Fault (Culpa Mía) and continued with Your Fault (Culpa Tuya). ‘Our Fault’ Aka ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Sinful ‘Culpables’ Trilogy Ends As It Begins – Vexing! (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Our Fault’ Continues Nick and Noah’s Emotional Journey

Based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novels, the trilogy has gained a global fanbase for its emotional storytelling and the chemistry between the lead pair. Our Fault continues Nick and Noah’s journey four years after the events of Your Fault, when they reunite at the wedding of their best friends, Jenna and Lion. Nick has now become the heir to a major business empire but still carries the scars of past betrayals, while Noah is focused on building her career. Their reunion brings unresolved emotions back to the surface, testing whether their love can endure all they have faced.

‘Our Fault’ Cast and Crew

Directed by Domingo Gonzalez and co-written with Sofia Cuenca, under Pokeepsie Films, the movie features returning cast members Marta Hazas, Ivan Sanchez, Víctor Varona and Eva Ruiz, alongside newcomers Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Alex Bejar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londono and Fran Morcillo. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ‘Your Fault’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Horny Saga Trades Lust for Lacklustre Drama (LatestLY Exclusive)

Watch 'Our Fault' Trailer:

'Our Fault' OTT Release

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) streams globally at 12:00 AM ET on October 16, which translates to 9:30 AM IST in India. Fans can look forward to an emotional conclusion filled with love, forgiveness, mistakes, and second chances, wrapping up the intense story of Nick and Noah and the Culpables trilogy.

