Mumbai, May 27: In a distressing incident in North Korea, authorities have reportedly sentenced a two-year-old child to life imprisonment after discovering that the child's parents possessed a Bible. Officials imposed severe punishment upon apprehending the parents for their alleged religious activities. The US State Department's International Religious Freedom Report 2022 brought a disturbing incident involving North Korea to light. According to the report, the regime has intensified its crackdown on individuals holding religious beliefs.

As indicated in the report, an entire family, including a two-year-old, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a political prison camp in 2009. As per a document published by a non-governmental organization (NGO), it is estimated that a significant number of North Korean citizens, ranging between 50,000 and 70,000 individuals, have been subjected to imprisonment for the sole reason of being Christians. Kim Jong Un Wants North Korea to Make More Nuclear Material for Bombs.

Christians who have been imprisoned in these camps have shared harrowing accounts of appalling conditions and instances of physical and sexual abuse. The report further highlights that the Ministry of State Security has been identified as responsible for 90% of the documented human rights violations targeting both Christians and followers of Shamanic beliefs. North Korea Braces Up To Use Nuclear Weapon Material As Kim Jong Un Asks People To Scale Up Production.

Despite officially granting freedom to practice religion, North Korea identifies itself as an atheist state. However, the regime led by Kim Jong-un continues to suppress and restrict religious activities within the country, thereby stifling the exercise of religious freedom.

