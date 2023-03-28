North Korea is bracing itself up for any war-like situation as the leader Kim Jong Un has ordered to scale up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material. The country is making itself ready for any situation. North Korea Fired Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards East Sea, Says South Korea,

Kim Jong Un Asks Country To Scale Up Weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to grow the country's arsenal, saying it should be ready to use the weapons at any time, state media KCNA said https://t.co/dkth3Y6nbm — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2023

