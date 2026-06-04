Pakistan Allegedly Using Fake Sikh Identities to Fuel Anti-India Propaganda

Islamabad, June 4: Pakistan has long been accused of using anti-India propaganda and psychological warfare as part of its foreign policy approach. From terrorism to social media campaigns and the exploitation of religious sentiments, repeated attempts have been made to promote false narratives against India, a report has stated. A report in 'Khalsa Vox' flagged a “deeply troubling development” that targets India while also eroding the religious identity and dignity of the Sikh community.

Citing reports, it said that individuals connected to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have been using Muslim and Christian youths to impersonate Sikhs and disseminate anti-India content aimed at the Indian Army, Indian media, and the country’s social fabric. “Fake Sikh identities are reportedly being created on social media platforms to circulate videos and content aimed at creating the impression that the Sikh community stands against India. Pakistan Crisis: Government Reimposes Early Market Closure in Islamabad Amid New Energy Conservation Measures.

"This appears to be more than mere misinformation; it seems to be a well-planned attempt to manipulate public perception,” it detailed. According to the Khalsa Vox report, one of the commonly referenced cases is that of Lahore-based Kashif Ali Ashiq, also known as Kashif Ranjha, who is alleged to have operated a fake social media profile called “Sardar SKP”.

"Through this identity, numerous anti-India videos were reportedly circulated. Similarly, a person named Sardar Muhammad Bilawal is accused of adopting a Sikh appearance and operating social media platforms under the name ‘Sidhu 39 Wala.’ These activities have reportedly drawn strong objections from members of Pakistan’s Sikh community," it mentioned. The report noted that a key aspect of this issue is that concerns have also been raised by the Sikh community within Pakistan itself.

It added that Sikh leaders and social organisations in Pakistan described the use of Sikh attire, turbans, and identities by non-Sikhs for personal gain or to advance political and religious agendas as “an insult to the entire Sikh community.” Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the report stated that the opposition to such activities has emerged not from outside Pakistan but from the Sikh community within the country. ‘I Don’t See Any Competition With Pakistan’: Shashi Tharoor Backs India’s West Asia Policy Amid US-Iran ‘Make-or-Break’ Talks in Islamabad (Watch Video).

“If these allegations are accurate, they represent not only a disinformation campaign against India but also an exploitation of Sikh religious identity for political purposes. Such actions risk damaging communal harmony, misrepresenting the views of the Sikh community, and undermining the credibility of genuine Sikh voices both within Pakistan and around the world," it added.

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