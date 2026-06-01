Islamabad, June 1: As part of energy conservation measures implemented after the fuel price increase and supply constraints caused by the conflict in West Asia, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Monday issued orders about business timings across the city, requiring markets and malls to shut by 8 pm, according to local media reports. As per the orders that took effect on June 1, the closure timings is applicable in all major markets and shopping centres in Islamabad.

However, essential services are exempt from the restrictions. Pharmacies, hospitals and medical stores will continue to function without any change in their timings and petrol pumps and CNG stations will remain open as per their normal timings, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Restaurants, food outlets, grocery shops, bakeries, and fruit and vegetable stores have been ordered to close by 10 pm. Wedding halls, lawns and marquees have been ordered to shut by 10 pm. Global Smartphone Market Projected to Slump by Record 13.9% in 2026 Amid Worsening Memory Chip Shortage.

According to officials, the measure has been taken as part of efforts to reduce energy consumption and streamline commercial activity during peak hours, Geo News reported. Pakistani authorities' latest decision comes after a series of relaxations and adjustments made in business hours in Pakistan as the government tries to balance economic activity with energy-saving targets.

Earlier in May, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan strongly condemned the recent increase in petroleum product prices in the country, calling it a “direct assault” on the public. The remarks came after the Pakistani government increased the petrol prices by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 14.92 per litre and those of high-speed diesel (HSD) by PKR 15 per litre.

According to the Petroleum Division’s press release, the revised rates – PKR 414.78 per litre for petrol and PKR 414.58 for HSD. “This increase is not merely a change in numbers but a direct assault on the daily lives of millions of poor, working-class, and middle-class families. For the people already crushed under the burdens of inflation, unemployment, and low income, this decision is intolerable.

When fuel becomes expensive, it's not just vehicles that come to a halt; the prices of flour, lentils, vegetables, milk, medicines, and other essentials also start touching the skies,” the HRC of Pakistan stated. “This decision is proving to be particularly devastating for rickshaw drivers, daily wage labourers, transport workers, students, and the white-collar class. The poor man is now not only under economic pressure but also grappling with severe mental stress, helplessness, and fear of the future,” it added. AI-Driven Layoffs: Wix and Other Tech Giants Cite Artificial Intelligence as Motivation for Workforce Reductions Amid ‘AI Washing’.

The rights body called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately reverse the increase in the petroleum product prices and provide urgent relief to the public by reducing the unnecessary privileges enjoyed by the elite class. It demanded an end to the arbitrary hike in transport fares and essential commodity prices, urging the government to prioritise “human compassion and public hardships” in economic decisions. “Human rights are not confined to speeches and resolutions. They are the fundamental right of every citizen to live a dignified and secure life,” the HRC of Pakistan noted.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).