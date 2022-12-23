Islamabad, Dec 23: At least one cop was killed while three policemen were injured on Friday in a suicide attack in the Federal Capital's I-10 area, Islamabad Police spokesperson said.

The law enforcement agency said that cops had stopped a "suspicious" car for snap checking when the driver, the suicide attacker, detonated himself, Geo News reported. Sikkim Road Accident: 16 Indian Army Jawans Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near India-China Border.

The law enforcement agency has cordoned off the area after the explosion.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car but the vehicle was severely damaged, Samaa TV reported. Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Reham Khan Gets Married to for Third Time, Shares Pics With 13 Years Younger Groom Mirza Bilal Baig.

A heavy contingent of police was summoned to the spot and the area was cordoned off.

Police are investigating the nature of the blast and what kind of explosive material was present in the car.

They have started recording statement of witnesses, Samaa TV reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).