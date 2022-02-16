New Delhi, Feb 16: The Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said on Wednesday that no matter how much states power Prime Minister Imran Khan uses, he won't be able to "save himself", Express Tribune reported.

"The tide has turned... Mr Imran Khan! No matter how much state's power you use, you cannot save yourself," she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

The PML-N Vice President also said that Imran Khan is indulging in a "dirty game" and also encouraging his "ignorant ministers" to do the same. Imran Khan Government's Financial Challenges Worsen as Pakistan Asked to Return Saudi's USD 3 Billion Loan.

"This is how the fear of people like you comes to fore when they start to lose power. Seeing your actions, the last few days of Musharraf [former military ruler] era come to mind," she further said, Express Tribune reported.

Maryam's remarks came hours after Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested media personality Mohsin Baig after he resisted arrest and fired shots at an agency team which had arrived at his residence in the federal capital to take him into custody, the report said.

During the arrest, Baig and his son brandished firearms and opened fire on FIA personnel, injuring one. Videos of the incident have been doing rounds on social media ever since.

The FIA cybercrime wing had registered a case against Baig on the request of Pakistan's Communications Minister, Murad Saeed.

"Your list of crimes not only includes taking revenge from opponents, but also using state institutions like the FIA to settle your personal score. You will be held accountable," Maryam said, the report added.

Referring to the Pakistan premier, she said that he is not some creature who descended from the skies on Earth that houses of people will be raided if someone criticises him, the report said.

"My mother in ICU should have been given the same respect which you give to your wife... the mothers and sisters of your political opponents deserve same respect," she added, as per the report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).