Peshawar, January 30: At least 50 people were injured when a suicide attacker blew himself up at a mosque here in the capital of Pakistan's restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, officials said. The blast occurred near the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when the Zuhr prayers were being offered, the Dawn newspaper reported. Pakistan Blast: At Least 50 People Injured After Suicide Blast in Peshawar Mosque.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, injuring dozens of people offering prayers. The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said. Iran Blast: Massive Explosion at Military Facility in Isfahan (Watch Video).

Injured People Takeng to Hospital:

Blast in police lines mosque in #Peshawar, dozen of people injured. pic.twitter.com/TQ0gUcDIV6 — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) January 30, 2023

Hospital sources said 13 of those injured were in a critical condition.

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.