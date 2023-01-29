A massive blast was reported at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan. Officials said that there were no casualties in the incident. The damages are being investigated as well as the causes behind the explosion. Further information is awaited. Manipur Blast: Three People Injured in Explosion in Ukhrul (See Pics)

Iran Blast:

Iran Blast Video:

