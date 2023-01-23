Mumbai, January 23: In a shocking incident that took place in China, a butcher died while he was trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong. The incident took place on Friday at around 1 pm. Police officials said that the 61-year-old butcher worked at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse, which is located on the city's northern outskirts and close to its border with mainland China.

According to a report in CNN, the butcher died after he sustained a wound from a 15-inch meat cleaver. He was allegedly knocked to the ground by the struggling pig whom the butcher was trying to kill. Police officials said that the butcher had shot the pig with an electric gun and was about to kill him when the animal regained consciousness and knocked the butcher instead. China Lifts Zero-COVID-19 Policy To Eradicate Tibetans Out of Tibet, Says Report.

The incident came to light when a person working at the slaughterhouse found the butcher unconscious. Reportedly, the butcher was found with a cleaver in his hand and a wound on his left foot. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, however, he was declared dead. Cops said that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

After the incident came to light, the Labour Department of Hong Kong launched an investigation into the matter. In a statement, the labour department said, "The Labour Department is saddened by the death of the person and expresses its deepest sympathy to his family." COVID-19 Surge in China: Hospitals in Many Cities Cancel New Year Holiday to Fight Against Epidemic.

A spokesman of the department said, "We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures. We will take actions pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation"

