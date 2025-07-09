Windhoek, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm and vibrant traditional welcome upon his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia, as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour. The welcome ceremony included traditional music and dance and to the surprise of onlookers, PM Modi enthusiastically joined local performers and played the Namibian drums.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Namibia and only the third prime ministerial visit from India to the country in the past 27 years. He was received at the Hosea Kutako International Airport by Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi. PM Modi Drum Skills: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tries His Hand at Playing Namibian Traditional Drums After Arriving in Namibia's Windhoek (Watch Video).

PM Modi Tries His Hand at Playing Namibian Traditional Drums

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi receives traditional welcome on his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia The PM tries his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums. (video source: DD) pic.twitter.com/QnnoCeVLRx — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Shortly after landing, PM Modi took to social media platform 'X' to share his sentiments, posting: "Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today." PM Modi Departs for Namibia After Concluding His Brazil Visit.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Namibian President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and address a Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament. The two leaders are expected to explore avenues of cooperation in energy, health, education, technology, and developmental support.

India and Namibia share historically warm ties rooted in India's early and vocal support for Namibia’s independence movement. India raised the issue of Namibian independence at the UN as early as 1946. The first overseas office of SWAPO, the party that led Namibia’s liberation, was established in New Delhi in 1986.

Following independence, India upgraded its diplomatic mission in Windhoek to a High Commission in 1990, and Namibia reciprocated by opening its mission in New Delhi in 1994.

Over the years, India has extended support through vaccine donations, food aid during droughts, and assistance in education and IT infrastructure, including establishing an India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in IT at NUST and an ‘India Wing’ at University of Namibia’s Ongwediva campus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).