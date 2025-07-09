PM Modi Drum Skills: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tries His Hand at Playing Namibian Traditional Drums After Arriving in Namibia's Windhoek (Watch Video)

A screengrab of the video.
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional welcome on his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia today, July 9. This marks PM Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to the country and only the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia. Amid his visit to Namibia, a heartwarming video of PM Narendra Modi went viral on social media. In the viral clip, the Indian Prime Minister is seen trying his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums. Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah during his visit. He will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. Namibia a 'Valued and Trusted Partner' in Africa: PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Tries Hand at Playing Namibian Traditional Drums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional welcome on his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia today, July 9. This marks PM Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to the country and only the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia. Amid his visit to Namibia, a heartwarming video of PM Narendra Modi went viral on social media. In the viral clip, the Indian Prime Minister is seen trying his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums. Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah during his visit. He will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, the Late Dr. Sam Nujoma. Namibia a 'Valued and Trusted Partner' in Africa: PM Modi.

