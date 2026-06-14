PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Hug From Emmanuel Macron in Nice as India-France Launch Bharat Innovates Startup Initiative (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Nice on Sunday to significantly deepen bilateral technological cooperation. Upon his arrival at the venue, Prime Minister Modi was greeted with a warm embrace by President Macron, signaling the strong personal rapport between the two leaders and the growing closeness of the India-France relationship. The leaders are scheduled to jointly inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates 2026', a premier tech conclave designed to connect India's booming startup ecosystem with international investors.

Launching 'Bharat Innovates 2026'

The signature 'Bharat Innovates' event, organized under the aegis of the India-France Year of Innovation, serves as a high-impact platform to bridge the gap between Indian entrepreneurs and global markets. The event gathers approximately 120 Indian deep-tech startups alongside 15 premier Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). PM Modi France Visit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands in Nice for Bilateral Talks With President Emmanuel Macron (See Pics).

They will showcase cutting-edge advancements to an audience of more than 500 investors, global CEOs, and venture capital funds from India, France, and across Europe. The summit spans 13 critical technical sectors, with an intense focus on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, and advanced computing.

Strategic Bilateral Talks at Villa Kerylos

Following the innovation event, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will convene at the historic Villa Kerylos for comprehensive bilateral discussions. This meeting marks their first formal dialogue since the two nations officially elevated their diplomatic ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

The high-level talks are expected to review ongoing joint initiatives and chart future collaborations in defense co-production, civil nuclear energy, maritime security, and cross-border digital investments. The leaders will also trade perspectives on critical regional and global developments ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit. PM Modi, President Macron to Chart Future of India-France Tech Cooperation at Bharat Innovates 2026.

PM Modi-Macron Bonhomie on Display

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France. The French President welcomes him with a hug. PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and… pic.twitter.com/Iqj4KP8Fkw — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2026

Context of the Prime Minister's European Tour

The stop in Nice marks the first leg of Prime Minister Modi's multi-nation European tour. Prior to his formal meetings, the Prime Minister was received on Saturday evening by an enthusiastic gathering of the Indian diaspora at the iconic Hotel Negresco, where French and Italian artists performed classical Indian dances.

Following his engagements in Nice, Prime Minister Modi will depart for Slovakia—marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Central European nation since its independence. He will subsequently return to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian as an invited partner leader, followed by engagements at the VivaTech Summit in Paris.

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