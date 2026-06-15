Poland: Remains of 30 Unborn Babies Found in Garden Owned by Pathologist; Know Why the Accused Took Human Fetuses From Hospital

A 57-year-old pathologist has been arrested after construction workers discovered the buried remains of 32 unborn babies in the garden of her former residence in southeastern Poland. The suspect, identified by Polish authorities as Magdalena H., was detained on June 12 in Zamość in connection with the illicit disposal of hazardous medical waste and the desecration of human remains.

According to regional prosecutors, the ongoing investigation aims to determine whether additional burial sites exist and if the doctor acted alongside any accomplices. Poland Shocker: Man Poses As Mannequin To Execute 'Well-Planned' Heist at Jewellery Store in Warsaw Mall, Runs Out of Luck After Alert Security Staff Spots Him; Arrested.

Unsanctioned Home Research

The case came to light in the village of Lutoryż, near Rzeszów, when labourers conducting earthworks on the property unearthed material resembling specialised medical waste. Local authorities were alerted immediately after personnel identified organic tissue mixed within the debris. "As established so far, these items were found during earthworks on the property. Among the waste there was also a human fetus and other remains that could constitute human fetuses in an early stage of development or their fragments," stated prosecutor Krzysztof Ciechanowski.

Following her detention, Magdalena H. reportedly admitted to investigators that she covertly transported the fetal remains from a hospital during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She allegedly claimed she used the specimens to conduct private medical research at her home before sealing them in bags and burying them on the grounds.

Forensic Recovery Operations in Poland

Forensic teams and specialised police crews have spent days sifting through the soil surrounding the suburban home to recover evidence. A municipal waterworks truck was additionally deployed to flush and search localised drains and sewer networks for hidden material. Alongside the 32 recovered human fetuses, investigators secured an extensive cache of specialised medical equipment from the ground. The seized evidence includes laboratory tubes, storage containers, microscope slides, paraffin blocks, and documents suspected to be formal hospital records.

Property records indicate that Magdalena H. purchased the Lutoryż residence two years ago and subsequently sold it to the current owners roughly six months ago. A local resident speaking to journalists briefly described the pathologist's demeanour as "a bit strange". Poland F-16 Crash: Pilot Major Maciej 'Slab' Krakowian Dead After Polish Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes During Radom Airshow Rehearsal, Horrifying Videos Surface.

Legal Proceedings and Context

While initial unverified local reports suggested the number of fetuses could range significantly higher, the district prosecutor's office formally locked the confirmed count at 32 over the weekend. Media inquiries directed to the Police of Poland and the European Prosecutor for Poland regarding potential hospital security breaches did not yield immediate responses. Magdalena H. remains in police custody as prosecutors compile the complete clinical and environmental evidence registry. Under Polish law, the combined charges of illegal medical waste disposal and the desecration of human bodies carry a maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).