In an unfortunate incident in Poland, a pilot was killed when the F-16 jet crashed during preparations for an air show in central Poland. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Thursday, August 28, during the rehearsal of the Radom airshow. Adam Szlapka, spokesperson, confirmed the pilot's death in a social media post. It is reported that the fighter jet was part of the Polish Air Force. The crash occurred ahead of the AirSHOW Radom 2025, scheduled for this weekend. Terrifying videos of the incident showing the F-16 jet crashing and bursting into flames have surfaced online. The deceased pilot was identified as Major Maciej 'Slab' Krakowian. The pilot died on the spot after his F-16 jet crashed during rehearsal for the Radom airshow. Poland Shocker: Man Fatally Shoots His Parents and Brother During Family Gathering in Namyslow, Takes Own Life.

Polish Air Force F-16 Crashes During Rehearsal for Airshow in Radom

Polish Air Force F-16 crashes during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland. The pilot was killed in the accident, a government spokesman said. Polish media said the aircraft crashed into the runway around 1730 GMT and damaged it. The Radom Airshow planned for the… pic.twitter.com/EkZLnfTPPz — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 28, 2025

Video Shows F-16 Fighter Jet Crashing and Bursting into Flames

🚨#BREAKING Watch horrifying footage as a F-16 fighter jet crashes bursting in flames training for a upcoming Air Show ⁰⁰📌#Sadków | #Poland⁰ Watch Horrifying footage has emerged showing the tragic crash of a Polish F-16 Tiger Demo jet during rehearsals for the Radom Air Show… pic.twitter.com/mdT3aY6Tjx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 28, 2025

Pilot Killed As F-16 Jet Crashes During Preparations for Polish Air Show

Following reports of a Polish Air Force F-16 crash during practice for an airshow in Radom (Poland). pic.twitter.com/Banlgapstv — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) August 28, 2025

