Los Angeles, July 17: Dahlia Sky, a porn star in the United States, allegedly died after she shot herself. According to reports, Dahlia Sky was found dead in her car in Los Angeles on June 30. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide". Investigators are waiting for the autopsy report. Sky entered adult in 2010 under the name Bailey Blue, but changed it in 2014 after legal objection from a brand of the same name. Porn Star Stormy Daniels, Who Claimed to Have Had Sex With Donald Trump, Says She Is 'Willing and Eager' to Testify Before Manhattan Grand Jury.

Sky was found dead in her car in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. She had been living in the vehicle. Dave Peteque, a detective at Los Angeles Police Department or LAPD, said the case appears to be a suicide. "There's no evidence at this time that there's any foul play," he told Adult Video News. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner is yet to submit the autopsy report. Ex-Porn Star Lana Rhoades Received Pros and Cons' List of Dating Her from Ex Mike Majlak and Fans Are Confused.

JHP Films owner Hans, who co-produced Sky's 2020 star showcase Always Dahlia Sky, told AVN that the porn star was suffering from depression after she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. "During her last year I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her," Hans was quoted as saying.

Sky had been working in the adult film industry since 2010. She worked in Rocco Siffredi/Evil Angel's Rocco's Coming in America (2013), Digital Playground's Sisters of Anarchy (2014), Axel Braun's This Ain't Terminator XXX (Hustler Video, 2013), Harmony Films' Outland 1 & 2 (2016, 2017) and several other projects.

