Washington, June 8: Porn star Stormy Daniels has said she is "willing and eager" to testify at a Manhattan grand jury that is investigating former US President Donald Trump for possible crimes. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Tiffany Clifford, said her attorney is in contact with the investigators. She claims she had sex with Donald Trump more than a decade ago and received money to keep it a secret. Porn Star Stormy Daniels Calls Herself ‘Virgin’ While Taking a Jibe at Sarah Sanders Departure Statement Calling Herself 'Transparent and Honest'.

Asked if she has been called to testify against Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels told CNN: "I have been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me." She added: "I would tell them that I have evidence that the money came from an account set up by Donald Trump or at the direction of Donald Trump." Porn Star Stormy Daniels Must Pay Donald Trump USD 3,40,000 in Legal Fees: Lawyers.

Daniels claims she had intimate relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007. According to her, Trump's former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 as part of an alleged hush deal prior to the 2016 US presidential election. Cohen had admitted facilitating a $130,000 payment to Daniels but denied that the actress had sex with Trump.

Daniels had filed a lawsuit, seeking to invalidate the $130,000 agreement that kept her from speaking publicly about her allegations of an affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 election. However, US District Judge James Otero had dismissed the suit. Meanwhile, reports said the prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump Organization artificially inflated the value of its properties to both lenders and insurers.

The investigators will also focus on whether the company offered its employees benefits, rather than higher salaries, in an attempt to dodge taxes. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and has termed the ongoing proceedings as "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

