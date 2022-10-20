Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the UK Prime Minister after weeks-long political and economic chaos. The shortest serving PM stepped down just after 44 days in office after days of high level resignations, and a growing number of Conservative MPs publicly calling for her resignation. Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM After Only 45 Days in Office, Rishi Sunak Gets Another Chance For Britain Prime Minister Post.

“Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said while talking to the press outside Downing Street. She further announced that she will remain the prime minister until her successor is elected. As Truss announced her resignation, all eyes now are on who will be the one replacing her. Liz Truss Resigns As British PM After Six Weeks Amid Open Revolt.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, who ended up as second runner-up in this year's Conservative leadership race, has emerged as the favourite to become the UK’s next prime minister. Sunak was one of the first ministers who resigned during Boris Johnson's government, forcing it to collapse. The 42-year-old, who is credited with steering the U.K. economy through the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, is being looked at as a safe contender for the top post.

Penny Mordaunt

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt is second to Sunak in the UK PM Race. Mordaunt's name is being actively considered to helm the PM post. Earlier, she had closed in at third place to Truss and Sunak.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was ousted from office just three months ago. Despite that fact, he is the third-favourite for the UK PM post. some Tory MPs have suggested that Johnson could return to the top job. However, the 58-year-old MP has not spoken recently on plans for a second leadership bid.

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt recently replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Britain’s Finance Minister. Hunt is viewed as an ideal candidate for the PM race as his image as the most powerful figure in government after he came in to overhaul Truss’ economic plan and calm chaotic markets. In the past, Hunt has held several senior government positions, including the foreign secretary, health secretary, and culture secretary. However, Hunt hinted that he would not run, telling Sky News -“I rule it out, Mrs Hunt rules it out, three Hunt children rule it out.”

Grant Shapps and Kemi Badenoch, and Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman may also be in the running for the office. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also often touted, though he has downplayed his interest. Amid all the drama and speculations, a UK Conservative Party official said that the election to elect the next British prime minister would be held on October 28.

