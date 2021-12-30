Robin Fransman, a Dutch economist, a well-known critic of the country's Coronavirus policy, and a vocal skeptic of the COVID-19 vaccines, has died after he was tested COVID-19 positive on December 3. He breathed his last on December 28 at the age of 53, Parool reported. He was also a founder of the anti-lockdown group.

Fransman had announced on his Twitter that he had tested positive for the disease on December 3, five days after he had tweeted against the COVID-19 vaccines. On November 28, the 53-year-old tweeted that he has not been vaccinated against the virus and that he vows to never take one. He further said that it was fine for vulnerable people to get jabbed. Scientists Identify Antibodies that Can Neutralise Omicron Variant of COVID-19.

Robin Fransman devalued the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines time-to-time. The Dutch economist was admitted to the hospital soon after and eventually succumbed to the novel coronavirus after his condition worsened.

Robin Fransman had become increasingly critical of COVID-19 and used his social media platforms to promote multiple conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic. Some of his conspiracy theories publicly rejected the concept of Long COVID-19 calling it a fantasy. He also opposed lockdown measures in the country. He firmly believed and argued that COVID-19 restrictions caused more damage to society than they prevented.

Robin Fransman also worked in the financial sector. He co-founded Herstel-NL, an organization that lobbied for an alternative to lockdowns in the Netherlands.

