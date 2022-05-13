London, May 13: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "humiliating himself on the world stage" and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow. Speaking at a G7 meeting, she says sanctions should not be eased until all Russian troops have left Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Truss also called for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine to bolster its defences She told a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Germany that Putin must face a defeat that prevents further aggression, the BBC reported. Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Boris Johnson Sets Out 6-Point Plan To Defeat Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is humiliating himself on the world stage," she said, adding that he must be denied any benefit from his invasion of Ukraine. She also called for Ukraine to have increased access to Nato military equipment.

G7 foreign ministers will meet again on Friday with their Ukrainian and Moldovan counterparts. The UK Foreign Secretary has urged world leaders to continue to put pressure on Putin by imposing further international sanctions on Russia and supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

The G7 foreign ministers have been meeting in Germany over the last three days to discuss the war in Ukraine and its impact, particularly the increase of food and energy prices around the world.

