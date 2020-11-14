London, November 14: Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid is likely to be the new Chief of Staff of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to a report in The Telegraph, Boris Johnson is likely to reshuffle key posts in the government after his two senior aides - Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings and Director of Communications Lee Cain - leave the Downing Street after infighting. Sajid Javid is tipped as a front-runner to take on the role of Johnson's Chief of Staff.

Pakistani-origin Javid resigned as the UK Chancellor in February this year over differences with Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle. According to reports, he was offered to retain the post if he fired all his advisors but declined. Indian-descent Rishi Sunak, who is married to Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, had replaced Javid as the UK Chancellor. As Boris Johnson's Fame Wanes, Rishi Sunak on the Rise.

Javid became the first Asian to become a Cabinet Minister when he was made Secretary of State of Culture, Media and Sports in the David Cameron government in 2014 after stints as Economic Secretary to the Treasury (2012-13) and Financial Secretary (2013-14). He also served as the UK Home Secretary in the Theresa May government.

He had then cleared absconding businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition to India in February last year following the decision by the Westminister Magistrates Court in December 2018. Javid, who ran for Conservative Party leadership after Theresa May quit but lost to Boris Johnson, was made Chancellor by the latter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).