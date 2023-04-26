Mumbai, April 26: In what could potentially be seen as a bizarre move, a political party in Thailand is allegedly trying to woo voters ahead of the general elections in the country. The general elections in Thailand are scheduled to take place next month. The conservative Democrat Party, which is Thailand's oldest political party has reportedly promised voters to make sex toys legal in the country. Interestingly, the party also claimed that sex toys "bring benefits beyond simply personal pleasure".

As per a report in CNN, the novel strategy by Thailand's Democrat Party comes ahead of the national elections to be held next month. In its campaign, the conservative party has reportedly pledged to make sex toys legal if they come to power. Ratchada Thanadirek, a representative of the Democrat party said that the party is planning to promote the sex toy industry "for the safety of users". Thai Man's Penis Decays After Getting Stuck in a DIY Sex Toy Made out of Metal Pipe and Socks for Five Days!.

It's interesting to note that the Democrat Party, which is the country's oldest political party suffered a humiliating loss in the 2019 General Elections. As per reports, the oldest political party in Thailand is also said to be trailing in the polls in the lead-up to next month's elections. Ratchada Thanadirek also shared a post on Facebook where she said that legalising sex toys could help to reduce sex crimes, prostitution and divorce in the country.

Besides, the party has also stated that legalising sex toys could also help generate income for the country through taxes. Speaking to CNN, she said, "Looking at the medical angle, doctors are even recommending [sex toys], instead of buying a sex service or cheating on partners." Thailand: Man Beats Cannabis Enthusiasts To Roll Fastest Joint in 43 Seconds, Becomes Fastest Joint-Roller in Phuket.

It must be noted that as per Thailand's Criminal Code, the sale of sex toys in the country is prohibited under Section 287 as the objects are considered to be "obscene". Those who are caught making, distributing or selling sex toys in the country could be jailed for a period of three years or fined around $175 or awarded both.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).