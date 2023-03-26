A man in Thailand rolled a perfect joint and beat other cannabis enthusiasts to become the fastest joint roller in Phuket, reports Reuters. The man identified as Ativat Janmuangthai beat several cannabis enthusiasts when he rolled a picture-perfect one-gram joint in 43 seconds on Saturday, thus becoming the fastest joint roller in Phuket. Cannabis Businesses Have Sprung Up in Cities All Around Thailand Since Decriminalization.

Thai Man Wins Fastest Joint Rolling in Phuket

Ready, set, roll! Thai man wins fastest joint rolling in Phuket https://t.co/CPS5Wug3ww pic.twitter.com/Ve0jyIUazg — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2023

