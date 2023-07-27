Sydney, July 27: An elderly man had a close shave with death as a giant six-foot shark attacked him while he was snorkelling around 160 feet off the shore in Yallingup Lagoon in the southwest of Western Australia. The man had to punch the attacker in the head to escape from its jaws. Richard Stubbs (77) was attacked by a wobbegong shark, who bit him on the leg. The man then punched the creature in the head until it let go, escaping and making it back to shore with the help of the friends he was swimming with. A deep gash was inflicted on his right calf by the shark. He is currently at the hospital for the treatment. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

According to the media reports, the shark in question belonged to the wobbegong species. "All of a sudden, something hit me, and hit my leg hard, and I thought, 'What is that? I was very frightened. I really didn't know what to do. It was very instantaneous," Stubbs told local media. Richard felt grateful and eager to express his heartfelt thanks to the members of his local swimming team who had assisted him in safely reaching the shore, the Mirror reported.

Wobbegong shark is a group comprising 12 carpet sharks native to the waters of Indonesia and Australia. These fascinating creatures are primarily bottom-dwellers, preferring to stay close to the seafloor, where they feed on smaller fish and crustaceans. Typically, wobbegong sharks have a maximum length of about 4 feet. However, certain species, such as the spotted and banded wobbegong, can grow up to an impressive 10 feet long. These sharks possess a unique set of whisker-like lobes surrounding their jaws, which serve two important purposes. Firstly, these lobes act as camouflage during their prey hunting, and secondly, they function as a way for them to sense their surroundings.

