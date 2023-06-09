A Russian man was eaten alive by a shark off one of the Red Sea resorts in Egypt, the authorities said on June 8. The horrifying shark attack, which took place in the waters near the city of Hurghada, was caught on camera and a video of the incident is going viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Vladimir Popov by Baza news outlet. He was a Russian citizen by the Russian Consulate in Hurghada. In the viral video, the tiger shark is seeing killing the Russian man as other tourists watch in horror. The man's father also witnessed his son being mauled to death by the predator. Florida Shark Attack: Teen Girl Fights Off Ocean Predator After It ‘Latched On to Her Stomach’.

Shark Attack in Egypt Video:

A shark ate a Russian in Egypt. Hurghada Legion 😎 pic.twitter.com/2y7BJT4fnO — TOGA (@KrzysztofJano15) June 8, 2023

