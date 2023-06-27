One needs to be extra careful when exploring shark-infested waters. In a video doing the internet rounds, a man dips his hand into the water as a joke when a shark drags him in the water. The incident took place in the marshlands of the Florida Everglades. A group of fishermen were exploring the marshland when their boat got stuck. One of them tried to free the boat by dipping his hands in the water when he got pulled by the shark. The man has now been airlifted for treatment for his serious hand injuries. Great White Shark Washed Up on a Beach in North Carolina? Here's the Fact Check Behind Viral Social Media Post.

Watch the Shark Video Here:

Fisherman attempts to wash his hands 😬 pic.twitter.com/jIWR5Vwnbg — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) June 26, 2023

