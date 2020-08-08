Sussex, August 8: A massive fire broke at an industrial unit based in Sussex Port area on Saturday morning. The blast was reported at an industrial unit based in Newhaven. A huge black smoke could be seen emanating from the spot of of blast, and was visible from even a couple of miles away from the location.

According to locals in the vicinity, the first sound of an explosion was heard by them at around 9:30 am local time. The intensity of the blast was gauged minutes later, after the dense pillow of smoke engulfed the area. No casualties were reported by the time preliminary reports emerged. Beirut Blast: Lebanese President Michel Aoun Suggests Possibility of Usage of Rocket or Bomb in Explosion.

Watch Horrifying Video of Explosion in Sussex

12 fire engines are at the scene of a major fire at an industrial unit in #Newhaven in Sussex Locals reporting hearing an explosion at around 930am 🎥 @montysmugs pic.twitter.com/Jr3Ipph5QC — Chlöe Oliver (@chloe_oliver) August 8, 2020

Four days earlier, on August 4, Beirut was devastated due to a major explosion in the port area where tonnes of Ammonium nitrates were stored. The blast which ravaged several buildings and structures in the vicinity has claimed at least 157 lives so far, with around 60 still reported to be missing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).