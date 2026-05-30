Nebraska S*x Trafficking Bust: Gujarati Woman Used Hidden Hotel Cameras To Monitor S*xual Abuse of 2 Teenage Girls Live

A federal investigation into s*x trafficking at a Nebraska hotel has uncovered one of the most disturbing cases involving Indian-origin hotel operators in the United States. What began as a routine theft complaint has now spiralled into a multi-state federal probe, with convictions, mass arrests, and revelations of hidden surveillance used to monitor the s*xual exploitation of two American teenage girls.

How It All Started

In January 2025, a minor theft complaint at AmericInn hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, triggered what would become a landmark federal trafficking investigation. Responding officers stumbled upon evidence of a s*x trafficking operation being run out of the hotel, leading to the involvement of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). Dhaval Amratbhai Patel Case: Indian-Origin Man Living Illegally in US Assaults Man With Baseball Bat After Argument; Arrested.

Hidden Cameras, Live Feeds, and a Wife Who Watched

Among the most disturbing revelations in the case is the alleged role of Falguni Choudhary, wife of Gujarati hotelier Ketan alias Ken Choudhary. Federal investigators say Falguni used hidden cameras installed inside hotel rooms to watch live footage of the trafficked minor girls being s*xually exploited on the property. Who Is Kavan Kumar Patel? Gujarat Man Sentenced to 10 Years in US Minor S*x Trafficking Case.

A hotel employee testified before federal authorities that Falguni would sit and monitor the secret recordings as casually as someone watching a soap opera - a chilling detail that has shocked investigators and the public alike.

Victims: Two American Teenagers

The victims were two American girls aged 15 and 16. According to federal prosecutors, they were kept under extreme coercive conditions - given limited food, subjected to constant threats of starvation, and warned they would be evicted from the hotel if they did not comply with the demands of hotel staff and clients.

First Conviction: 10 Years Without Parole

A federal court has sentenced Kavankumar Patel, 27, a Gujarat native who was working illegally at the AmericInn hotel, to 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted on two counts of s*x trafficking of minors. Upon completing his sentence, Patel faces immediate deportation to India.

Raids, Arrests, and INR 5.4 Crore in Cash

The HSTF probe led to raids across four Nebraska hotels linked to the Choudhary family. Investigators seized approximately USD 565,000 - roughly INR 5.4 crore - in cash during the operation. Ketan and Falguni Choudhary were arrested as part of the crackdown.

The investigation also uncovered a broader network allegedly involving multiple Gujarati-origin hotel operators across Nebraska. Six individuals in total have been charged, including Sumit Choudhary and Vishal Goswami, who remain in custody.

Separate Florida Case: Gujarati-Origin Tech Professional Arrested

In a separate but recent case, US authorities arrested 41-year-old Siddharth Sunil Kumar Patel in Florida on May 14, 2026, during an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) sting operation. Patel, a technology professional residing in Frisco, Texas, and of Gujarati origin, allegedly engaged in s*xually explicit online conversations with individuals he believed were minors.

He then reportedly travelled to Lake City, Florida, for a planned in-person meeting before being taken into custody. Patel now faces multiple felony charges, including solicitation of a child and s*xual assault.

These two cases, though legally separate, have drawn significant attention to a pattern of exploitation linked to Indian-origin individuals operating within the hospitality and technology sectors in the United States. Federal agencies continue to investigate both cases and have signalled that further arrests may follow as the probe into the Nebraska trafficking network expands.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).